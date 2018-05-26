WAYNE COUNTY, NY -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-month-old boy after his mother's body was found in a bag hidden in the woods.

The Child, Owen Hidalgo-Calderon, is a Hispanic male, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He is around two feet tall and weights about 30 lbs.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Police say the child is known to need asthma medication.

The Wayne County Sheriff's office said Owen's mother 18-year-old Selena Hidalgo-Calderon's body was found Thursday a farm in Sodus where she reportedly had worked. She had been missing for a week.

Custom

Her boyfriend, Everardo Reyes, was arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence.

Police say the child has not been found. Police were to continue searching the area east of Rochester on Friday.

Rebecca Fuentes of the Workers' Center of Central New York told the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle that Hidalgo-Calderon was from Guatemala and was being deported. She says the mother was in the process of applying for asylum.

(Associated Press has contributed to this story)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.