Amber Alert issued for Utah boy, possibly heading to Washington

Six-year-old Terran Butler was taken by his mother Emily Jolley during a supervised visit on Saturday.

MILLCREEK, Utah — Six-year-old Terran Butler was taken by his mother, 43-year-old Emily Jolley, during a supervised visit on Saturday, Sept. 26. Jolley took him from Millcreek, Utah and may be heading to Washington, according to police.

When Terran's father attempted to pick him up from the visit Saturday, Jolley has taken him from the area without consent or notifying the father.

Terran is about four feet tall and weighs 40 pound. He has blonde hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green t-shirt with blue sleeves, black gym shorts and hiking boots.

Jolley is driving a blue 2008 Toyota Prius with license plate E847GT. She is a white woman with brown hair and blue eyes, stands five feet eight inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. It is not known what she was wearing at the time she left.

We need your assistance! On September 26, 2020, Terran Butler 06/11/2014 was on a court supervised visit with his... Posted by Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake on Sunday, September 27, 2020