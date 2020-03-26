Investigators in Kentucky have issued an Amber Alert for 7-year-old twins Isabella and Audriana Blanchard. Officers say they may be with Neely Blanchard, who is their mother but not their legal guardian.

Susan Blanchard, the girl's grandmother is their legal guardian. She told officers her daughter Neely came to visit the twins on Friday, March 20 at her house. According to her, Neely took the twins to a friend's house in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. She said called Neely Blanchard and told her to bring the twins back to her home but she failed to do so.

According to the friend Neely was visiting in Dawson Springs, she hasn't seen or heard from Neely Since Monday, March 23. Susan contacted Neely's husband that lives in Florida and he allegedly said he was unable to help.

Susan believes Neely Blanchard may be headed to South Carolina where she has another 11-year-old daughter who lives with her grandmother. The grandmother is the legal guardian of the 11-year-old.

Neely has a history of mental illness, police say. She is a self proclaimed sovereign citizen and may be in possession of a handgun.

Investigators say Neely Blanchard could be driving a black 2014 Ford Escape with a Florida license plate 'ECLAUSE.'

Suspect's photo: Neely Blanchard

Neely Blanchard

Kentucky

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.