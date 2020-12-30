David Aparicio Jr. is suspected of taking Skyler Aparicio, 7, and Sean Aparicio, 12. SAPD is looking for a red 2002 Ford Ranger, license number GZZ0084.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for two missing children who they believe were taken by a relative eleven days ago.

David Aparicio Jr. is suspected of taking Skyler Aparicio, 7, and Sean Aparicio, 12. The two children are described as having brown eyes and black hair.

According to the AMBER Alert issued Wednesday by the Texas Department of Public Safety, authorities are looking for a red 2002 Ford Ranger, license number GZZ0084. The children were last seen in the 3000 block of El Paso street at 4:00 p.m. on December 19.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact SAPD's Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660

This story will be updated as it develops.