ATLANTA — Police are alerting the public to an Amber Alert out of Fulton County after a child was taken from his mother at gunpoint Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, 2-year-old Sean McGay was abducted around 12:25 p.m. by Sidney Hepburn. Police said the child was at the Economy Inn at 4050 Wendell Drive in Fulton County when Hepburn got into an altercation with the mother.

Police sad he then struck the child's mother and grabbed McGay and a gun. Hepburn allegedly pointed the gun at the mother and, later in the day, advised her that "someone would die today."

The abduction suspect is listed as the biological father of McGay. Hepburn is described as a black male who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 135 pounds with brown eyes and braided hair that's possibly brown.

The child is only described as a black male who is about 60 to 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, gray sweatpants, brown boots, and a black jacket.

The suspect and child may be traveling in a silver sedan with a Virginia license plate reading UYK9068.

The state has since issued a statewide Levi's Call, Georgia's localized version of the Amber Alert, and the information has since been elevated to a national Amber Alert.

