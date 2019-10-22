TAMPA, Fla. — A 31-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence during a fiery, wrong-way crash that killed three people was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years in prison.

Amber Perera pleaded guilty in September for the 2017 head-on crash that killed three members of the Felipak family. Perera was driving on the Selmon Expressway when she hit Luiz Felipak, his wife Rita and their 8-year-old daughter, Giorgia.

Perera lost control of her car, hit the Felipak's car and sent it into the westbound lanes, where it was hit by two other cars and burst into flames. Police said Perera kept driving and was arrested later after her car couldn't go any further because of damage.

At first, it was thought Perera had a medical emergency, but she was later charged with DUI manslaughter, DUI with serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash involving death and destruction of evidence.

RELATED: After series of crossover accidents, Selmon Expressway adding barrier wall

RELATED: Mother, father and child ID'd as victims in fatal Selmon Expressway wreck

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter