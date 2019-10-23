MIAMI — Four American Airlines flight attendants were arrested Monday after customs agents say they were laundering money.

The flight attendants were arrested at Miami International Airport, CBS Miami reported. The station reported the four got off a plane from Chile with more than $22,000 in cash without a license to transmit the money.

Police said Carlos Alberto Munoz Moyano, Maria Del Pilar Roman-Strick, Maria Wilson and Maria Beatriz Pasten-Cuzmar face money laundering charges.

Agents said they took $22,671 in cash from the four attendants. Police said none of them had money transmitter licenses, which violates a state law about structuring.

The Miami Herald said the group told authorities they were told that Pasten-Cuzmar worked with the other three attendants to take U.S. dollars into America and give it to a "known person."

American Airlines told the newspaper, "We take this matter seriously and are cooperating with law enforcement throughout their investigation."

