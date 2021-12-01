x
Florida firefighter pictured in Capitol riot charged

The FBI confirms he was arrested Tuesday.
Credit: AP
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

SANFORD, Fla. — A Florida firefighter faces federal charges for his alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot.

Andrew Williams of Sanford was arrested Tuesday and charged with disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and knowingly entering the temporary residence of the president without authority to do so, records show.

The FBI confirmed his arrest and said he was due in court Tuesday afternoon. If convicted, he could receive a fine or up to six months in prison, WKMG-TV reports.

The CBS affiliate says Williams was pictured pointing to a placard for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while wearing a "Trump" hat.

Pelosi's office was ransacked by rioters during the insurrection of the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. 

One man, Richard Barnett of Arkansas, was pictured sitting at a desk inside the House Speaker's office with his feet on the desk. He was charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building without law entry, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and theft of public money, property or records.

Credit: AFP via Getty Images
TOPSHOT - A supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

The Sanford Fire Department last week said it was investigating William's alleged involvement. He has been with the department since 2016, the Associated Press reports.

"The City of Sanford is aware of the situation involving Sanford Firefighter/Paramedic Andrew Williams. At this time, we are following the investigative process," according to a statement on its website. "The administrative investigation will look into all aspects of the nature of the photograph and will address any City policy and/or law violations that could possibly arise throughout the investigation. 

"Firefighter/Paramedic Williams has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete."

