x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Crime

11-year-old girl who prayed to stop gun violence in viral video was shot and killed, police say

Police in Madison, Wisc. believe Anisa Scott was riding with the intended target of a shooter.
Credit: eamanver
Single lit candle with a quiet flame

MADISON, Wis. — An 11-year-old girl, who four years ago prayed to end gun violence in a video, died last week after being shot.

Anisa Scott was shot in the head while riding in a car and was taken off life support by her family two days later, WKOW reported. Police believe Scott was not the intended target of the shooting, according to azfamily.com.

The Madison Police Department said a 16-year-old and 19-year-old Perion R. Carreon were arrested Aug. 14 and charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide. 

"Bringing to justice those responsible for the senseless murder of a child has been the top priority of the MPD," the agency said in a release.

The Wisconsin State Journal called Scott's death "a stark reflection of months of heightened gun violence in the city."

The newspaper said mourners gathered on Aug. 13 to release balloons at 11:11 a.m. – the time Scott's family took the girl off life support.

Scott was featured in a 2016 video, praying to end gun violence. Since her death, the video has gained thousands of views.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter