CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Clearwater man was found dead Tuesday, and detectives believe his death is connected to the case of a Safety Harbor man accused of killing his mother and pointing a shotgun at deputies before he was killed by law enforcement.

Investigators say John Clark, 35, shot and killed his 64-year-old mother, Susan Clark, at their home last Saturday on Flanders Way in Safety Harbor.

Not long after, deputies spotted Clark driving his mom's Volkswagen Eos nearby. They tried to stop him. At one point, deputies say he took a 12-gauge shotgun from between his legs and pointed it toward the passenger side window where they were standing. Fearing for their lives, authorities say three deputies shot Clark, who died at the hospital.

The three deputies have been placed on routine paid administrative leave. They were not hurt.

In the days since then, investigators learned Clark knew 54-year-old Michael Robinson of Clearwater. On Tuesday evening, detectives tried to get in touch with Robinson -- only to find him dead of a gunshot wound on Sabal Springs Circle.

Their exact relationship was not immediately clear. And, authorities have not said what they believe led up to Robinson's death.

Anyone who has information about the case should call investigators at 727-582-5669.

