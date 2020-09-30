Lightning fan accused of tearing down light pole at Thunder Ally after Stanley Cup win

Even after police told him to leave the light post alone, he kept messing with it.

TAMPA, Fla — The celebration at Thunder Ally for the Lightning's Stanley Cup win got a little out of hand when police say a man knocked over a light pole.

Tampa Police said people saw Anthony Cafaro push and pull a light post at Amalie Arena until he knocked it onto the ground.

Even when they confronted him, he just wouldn't stop, officers said. Cafaro didn't follow their commands to leave the light pole alone and he even ignored police when they told him he was under arrest, investigators said.

Police said he "physically resisted" them before they could successfully get handcuffs on him.

Once arrested, officers said they found a small baggie with cocaine inside of it on him.

He was arrested and taken to jail. Cafaro is charged with resisting an officer without violence, criminal mischief, and possession of cocaine.

