Deputies: Man wanted in connection to 2021 Bradenton murder arrested in Michigan

Anthony Rahming, 26, was taken into custody in Detroit by U.S. Marshals, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office explains in a news release.

DETROIT — A man wanted in connection to a 2021 murder out of Manatee County was arrested in Michigan.

Investigators say he's been on the run since he shot and killed 29-year-old Tracy Priester during an argument on Dec. 16, 2021, in Bradenton.

During the ongoing investigation, detectives with the Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit learned that the 26-year-old was in Michigan. They were able to work with federal agents to track him down.