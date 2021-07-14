Bail to be set based on 'anti-riot' law for man arrested during Tampa demonstration on I-275, records show

Three men were arrested during the demonstration, during which a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was injured.

TAMPA, Fla. — One of three men arrested during demonstrations in support of the Cuban people that attempted to spill onto a major Tampa highway will have his bond amount determined under the scope of Florida's "anti-riot" law, jail records show.

According to Hillsborough County jail records, Maikel Pico-Vazquez will have his bond determined according to HB-1 per an order set by the Hillsborough County chief judge.

That order, set in Hillsborough County shortly after the "anti-riot" bill was signed into law in April by Gov. DeSantis, slightly changes the uniform bail bond schedule in the county.

According to the order, the new law means anyone arrested during a "riot" or "unlawful assembly" "must be held in custody until brought before the court."

Julian Rodriguez-Rodriguez, who was also arrested during the demonstration after trying to get onto I-275, is held without bond, according to jail records.

The "Combating Violence, Disorder, and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act," or HB 1, expands who can be charged as a felon during protests and gives law enforcement broader arresting powers. It also makes it harder for local governing bodies to “defund” the police.

The new law has been backed by Gov. DeSantis since September 2020.

Rodriguez-Rodriguez and Vaquez-Pico were both charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting officer without violence. Both were also charged with assemblies obstructing streets or sidewalks.

HB-1 is referenced in the assemblies obstructing streets or sidewalks charge for both men.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was injured while interacting with the crowd, according to the Tampa Police Department. FHP says the trooper had cuts on his arms and face as well as a broken ankle. The trooper was taken to the hospital to be treated, according to FHP.

The Tampa Police Department posted a video Wednesday saying the department "respects everyone's 1st Amendments right to peacefully protest" and cautions people to be safe during demonstrations. The video briefly shows body camera video of Tuesday's incident where three people tried to get onto the interstate.