x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Crime

'Antifa hunter' gets 3 years for online racist threats

The Brandon man pleaded guilty in April.
Credit: AP
This Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 photo provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office shows Daniel McMahon, 31, of Brandon, Fla. A Justice Department spokeswoman said McMahon was indicted in Virginia on charged that include bias-motivated interference with a candidate for elective office. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office via AP)

A Florida man who waged an online campaign to terrorize and harass people who opposed his white supremacist ideology has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.

A federal judge in Virginia sentenced Daniel McMahon, of Brandon, on Monday.

McMahon pleaded guilty in April to using social media to threaten a Black activist to deter the man from running for office in Charlottesville, Virginia. 

McMahon also admitted that he threatened to sexually assault the young daughter of a woman who protested against white nationalists. The daughter has autism.

RELATED: Florida man charged with making racist threats asks for bond

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter