Antony Vo is facing four federal charges for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

INDIANAPOLIS — New details have emerged about a Bloomington man who is accused of taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

FBI Indianapolis announced the arrest of 28-year-old Antony Vo on Wednesday. He was arrested for offenses related to illegally entering the U.S. Capitol building.

Photos released in court documents show Vo and a woman believed to be his mother together in the Capitol.

Investigators received a tip about Vo being at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and saw posts on Facebook and other social media about his visit.

In court documents, investigators say Vo told others that he and his mom “stormed” the Capitol. Investigators say Vo told others that President Donald Trump asked him to be there, so he was, and that he and his mom stopped the vote count for a bit.

Vo is facing four charges, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

The documents say witnesses told investigators Vo has been known to "engage with conspiracy theories," was an "avid supporter" of Trump and had numerous conversations about being at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Vo also reportedly spoke about how the rioters were able to access the Capitol during the riot. He claimed police allowed him and others to enter the building.

"(The police) pretty much opened up for us," Vo told a friend, according to court documents.

"The police opened the gate?! I didn't hear that anywhere" the friend replied.

"Yeah, they stood down and retreated after we clearly outnumbered them," Vo said.

Vo was arrested in Bloomington and later released. He is scheduled for an initial hearing on Monday, July 26. It is not yet known if his mother has been charged in the investigation.