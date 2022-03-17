x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 child dead, another injured after SUV hits them on playground

According to troopers, the teen driver drove through a chain-link fence and playground equipment before hitting the children.
Credit: Florida Highway Patrol
Kiara Morant

ARCADIA, Fla. — A 4-year-old girl is dead and a 5-year-old girl is in serious condition after an SUV hit them while they were on their preschool playground, the Florida Highway Patrol said.  

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday inside a fenced playground at the Imagination Station Preschool on East Magnolia Street in Arcadia. 

Both girls were playing inside the fenced playground area when an SUV, driven by an 18-year-old woman from Tampa, drove over a raised concrete curb, hit a street sign, crossed the sidewalk on the southern side of East Magnolia Street. 

Then, the driver collided with a chain-link fence, metal post and wooden support post at the corner of the preschool. The SUV continued east and collided with several other wooden support posts and playground equipment. 

Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

During this time, troopers say the SUV hit both girls. The SUV finally came to a stop after it hit a tree in the playground. 

The 4-year-old girl was rushed to Gulf Coast Hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries, troopers say. 

FHP says the 5-year-old girl was rushed to Desoto Memorial Hospital in serious condition. 

The 18-year-old driver was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Troopers say she was arrested and jailed because she didn't have a valid driver's license. 

FHP says the crash is still being investigated. 

In Other News

Disney employees, retired judge among arrested in undercover investigation