A man died after an altercation at a strip club, the Tampa Police Department said.

Tampa police say the suspect knocked the victim to the ground at Club Envy located 3447 Kennedy Boulevard West.

The victim later died from his injuries at Tampa General Hospital, police said.

Police have yet to release the identities of the victim or suspect.

Detectives are conducting interviews.

Police said there is no threat to the community.

Note: This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest information.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.