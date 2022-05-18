1 person dead, 2 others shot after argument in Dade City, deputies say

The Pasco Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

DADE CITY, Fla. — One person is dead and two others were left with gunshot wounds after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Dade City, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office reports.

Several people were involved in an argument in the area of Johns Road that ended in bullets being fired, deputies say. One man was pronounced dead while the conditions of the two other people shot are unknown

All the people involved in the incident knew each other, deputies say. No other information on the shooting has been released as of now.

The PCSO will hold a news conference at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to reveal more information, and the live stream of the conference will be available on their Facebook page.