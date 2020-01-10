x
Crime

Arkansas man convicted of killing woman & shooting brother, because they brought him a burger with mayonnaise on it

Andra Crockett was sentenced to a total of 130 years in prison.
Credit: Craighead County Prosecutor's Office
Andra Crockett

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas man has been sentenced to 130 years in prison, all after an argument over a fast food order.

34-year-old Andra Crockett of Blytheville was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and first degree battery.

Prosecutors said that on March 5, 2019, Crockett shot and killed 37-year-old Priscilla Aldridge, and shot and injured his own 37-year-old brother.

Prosecutors said that it all started when Aldridge and Crockett’s brother brought home a fast food order. They said when Crockett opened the bag of food, he said, “B***h, you know I don’t like mayonnaise on my hamburger.” He then shot Aldridge once and his brother three times.

Crockett was sentenced to 75 years for the first-degree murder charge, 40 years for the first-degree battery count, and an added 15 years as an enhancement for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The counts will run consecutively, meaning Crockett could serve a maximum sentence of 130 years.

