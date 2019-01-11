ARLINGTON, Texas — Updated with quotes from Emmanuel Bernadin.

Arlington police are asking for help reuniting a local veteran with his service dog.

Police say 2-year-old Rosalyn was stolen during a home break-in on Oct. 19.

Authorities say Rosalyn is a Mastiff who assists veteran Emmanuel Bernadin as a medical alert dog.

Bernadin told WFAA Sunday he is a combat veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He is a public speaker and advocate for other veterans, and he has had Rosalyn for the last two years.

"She's just beautiful and she's so loving," said Bernadin.

He said Rosalyn received extensive training for her role as a service dog, and he relies on her for physical and mental health needs.

"Kind of when I check out at night or might be having one of the episodes, she's able to help me get out of it," Bernadin said.

Anyone with information about the break-in or Rosalyn's whereabouts is asked to call Arlington police Det. Kate Phillips at 817- 459-6482.

Callers can remain anonymous by calling Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

More on WFAA: