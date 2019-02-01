A suspect has been named in the death of a man who was fatally shot Monday as he sat in his vehicle, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

A warrant has been issued for Joseph Ervin Brown, 26, for first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him should not confront him, but call 911 immediately.

Investigators believe Isaiah Lee Morrison, 24, was shot in the area of East 124th and North Nebraska avenues on Monday afternoon. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Brown is 5'5" tall and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Chicago Bulls shirt and black pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online or send a mobile tip using our P3 Tips Mobile application. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

