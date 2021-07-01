Deputies: 3 arrested after 'violent crime spree' in Lakeland

Deputies noticed that the men suspected in an armed burglary looked like the same men wanted for a shooting the night before.

LAKELAND, Fla. — After a 24-hour crime spree involving a gas station shooting and an armed robbery, Polk County Sheriff's deputies have arrested three men they say were considered armed and dangerous.

On Tuesday, deputies received a call from a family saying three men entered a home they were renting. The men escorted the family, including a man, woman and child, outside at gunpoint, according to the sheriff's office.

The family was able to run to a nearby home to call 911, and responding deputies say they found Gardell Young, 42, and William Kirkland, 37, throwing "clothing and other items" onto the driveway. By that time, the third man was nowhere to be found.

Investigators say Young and Kirkland matched the descriptions of people wanted in connection with a shooting the night before at a nearby Circle K, and they ultimately determined the SUV involved in the shooting was registered to Kirkland.

According to the sheriff's office, a man was at the gas station waiting for his friend when a black GMC SUV with three men, later identified as Young, Kirkland, and 38-year-old Seth Deming, pulled up to a gas pump.

The man spoke to Deming, who then followed him across the parking lot and shot him once in each leg, according to deputies. The three men then reportedly drove away in the GMC.

Deputies say they were still investigating the shooting when the armed burglary happened the next day.

Deming was arrested on Wednesday. Deputies say they found him driving the same SUV.

The three men are all facing charges of armed burglary with battery, while Kirkland and Young are being charged with grand theft. Young is also facing additional drug charges for possession of meth.

Deming is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

All three men have several previous felony and misdemeanor charges, according to law enforcement.

