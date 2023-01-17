x
Police: Armed gunman opens fire on Tampa police cruiser

The shooting happened near North 54th Street and East 30th Avenue.
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are searching for the person who opened fire on a Tampa police cruiser in the Grant Park area Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near North 54th Street and East 30th Avenue, a spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department said. The police officer involved was not injured. 

At this time, Tampa Police K-9 officers and other patrol officers are searching for the gunman who ran after firing gunshots, the department reports. 

Police have not released details into what led to the shooting. 

