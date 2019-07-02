DAVENPORT, Fla. — Polk County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a standoff with a barricaded man who is armed early Thursday morning in the West Haven subdivision.

The man has shot at deputies and is alone inside the home near Ronald Reagan Parkway just east of US Highway 27, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

As of 2:30 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office said there are no injuries.

The call began as a family disturbance around 10:14 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office SWAT unit, crisis negotiation team and Haines City police are on the scene.

Note: This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

