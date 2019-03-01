DAVIE, Fla. -- An armed man jumped over the counter at a Broward County hotel and grabbed a female clerk.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Dec. 22 at the Woodspring Suites on Reese Road in Davie.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect demanding she open the safe, but employees don't have the combination.

Investigators say he then ordered her to open the register. But, by that time, a guest was walking down the hallway and heard her begin to scream for help.

The hooded man then hopped back over the counter and ran away.

The whole ordeal lasted roughly five minutes, police say.

Davie police say the suspect is believed to be in his 20s. He has a medium build and stands between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-1.

His face was difficult to make out because it was covered with a black hoodie.

If you have any information about who the man might be, please call Davie police at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Click here to submit an anonymous tip online.

