BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — An armed man ran from deputies after what appears to be a domestic dispute Tuesday afternoon on Ponce de Leon Boulevard in Brooksville.

Hernando County deputies were first dispatched to the neighborhood, off U.S. Highway 98, after someone called 911 -- saying a man was at a house with a gun. When authorities showed up, they say the armed man ignored their commands to stop and ran away. As he ran, deputies say they saw what looked like a gun in his hand.

Investigators say Anthony "Andy" M. Rodgers, 26, is still at large. He was last seen in a blue shirt and tan shorts.

According to the sheriff's office, he tossed a bag of drugs deputies believe contained meth and marijuana.

Law enforcement officers say Rodgers is a convicted felon. He faces charges of meth possession and resting arrest. Deputies say more charges are pending.

If you know where he might be, please call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

