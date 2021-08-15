Houston police are now searching for the alleged gunman and the black Honda Civic he escaped in.

HOUSTON — A woman was forced out of her vehicle at gunpoint after an alleged robber climbed in through the passenger side and stole her purse, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident was caught on surveillance video about midnight on July 27 outside a convenience store on Yale Street, just south of E. Tidwell Road.

HPD released the footage Friday and asked the public for any information that could help in identifying the suspect.

Investigators said the woman had just gotten into her car when a stranger jumped out of a nearby vehicle, opened the passenger door to the woman's car and pointed a gun at her.

After grabbing her pursue, the suspect then rushed to the other side of the car and dragged her out, pulling her by the head.

Video shows the gunman getting into the passenger seat of a black Honda Civic and then driving off.

HPD is now searching for that vehicle and the alleged robber.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.