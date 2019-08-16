NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies arrested a U.S. Army soldier they say sexually battered an eight-year-old girl multiple times.
Michael Sweat, 33, "maliciously" sexually abused the victim Wednesday without her consent, according to deputies.
The mother told deputies she walked into a bedroom on Wednesday where she found the 8-year-old on top of Sweat, according to the arrest report. He got up and put on his pants, the report adds.
Deputies say Sweat had sexually battered the victim four other times prior to Wednesday's incident.
He later admitted to deputies to sleeping in the same bed as the victim without any clothes on, according to the arrest report. He also told deputies it was "possible" he forced the victim to touch him, saying she is "not a liar" and "would not make up a story like this," the arrest report states.
