2nd man arrested in connection to shooting death of Tampa rapper outside apartment

TAMPA, Fla. — A second person has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting that killed a Tampa rapper on July 22.

Demon Speed, 29, was arrested on Aug. 9 in Lee County, on an out-of-county arrest warrant by the U.S. Marshals Service, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Speed is charged with pre-meditated first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

The investigation into the death of Ari Williams, also known as Rollie Bands, is ongoing, the sheriff's office reports. This is the second arrest made as U.S. Marshals arrested Darren Day, 25, on Aug. 2, also in Lee County. He is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

The deadly shooting happened at around 3:30 p.m. on July 22 at the IQ Apartments on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard. Williams was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. Williams' love and friend Stephanie Agosto told 10 Tampa Bay an argument that continued to social media led to the death of Williams.

"It shouldn't have got that far," Agosto said.