Man arrested in connection to deadly Tampa apartment shooting

Dewayne Gallishaw Jr. is facing multiple charges including murder.

TAMPA, Florida — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left one person dead and a woman hurt Wednesday evening.

Dewayne Gallishaw Jr., 25, is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempted first-degree murder, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Wednesday night, deputies arrived at The Palms at Sand Lake apartment on Marsh Harbor Place in Tampa, according to the sheriff's office. Once on scene, they found two shooting victims.

One man taken to Tampa General Hospital later died, while a neighbor in her mid-70s was shot in the foot and is expected to be OK, authorities report. According to a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, three people were inside an apartment when an altercation ensued between two people which resulted in gunshots being fired.

The third person inside the apartment where the shooting took place is who called 911, the sheriff's office said. That individual was not hurt.

"Now that this suspect is in custody, this case can go through the judicial system," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "The perpetrator now faces the consequences of his despicable actions. We hope this will bring some sense of closure and healing for the victim's family."