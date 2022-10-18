21-year-old arrested in connection deadly Tampa shooting

Police said they found a man who had been shot "several times" before he was transported to the hospital and later died.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was able to arrest a young man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened more than a week ago.

Rashaad Kerney, 21, was arrested and faces charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports. His arrest is in connection to the Oct. 7 shooting in an area off of Coral Drive where deputies found a man shot "several times."

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue transported the man to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.