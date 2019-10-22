SARASOTA, Fla. — The death of a Sarasota man reported as a possible suicide has been ruled a homicide.

Juan Jose Esparza, 20 of Bradenton, has been charged in connection with the death.

On Saturday, at approximately ‪10 a.m., police officers responded to a home on ‪6th Street for a 911 call for assistance in regards to a possible suicide.



Officers received no response at the door and forced their way into the home.

Officers found a man dead on the living room floor from an apparent gunshot wound.

Esparza told detectives that he was video chatting with the dead man when the man shot himself in the head.

No weapon was found in the home.

Investigators determined Esparza's story didn't add up and said they believe he's the one who pulled the trigger.

