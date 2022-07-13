Deputies arrest man involved in Inverness bank robbery

There were no reported injuries during the robbery.

INVERNESS, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office arrested a 26-year-old man who was involved in a robbery at Regions Bank in Inverness at 12:16 p.m. on Monday.

Deputies issued an arrest warrant for Hunter Dillon and accused him of robbing the bank in the 800 block of W. Main Street, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Law enforcement says Dillon was wearing a rolled-up long sleeve orange shirt, dark shorts, tan baseball cap and gray backpack when he entered the bank and demanded money.

He reportedly left the bank on a black bicycle heading westbound on Main Street toward Highway 581.

"Our detectives worked diligently to apprehend Dillon quickly, and his arrest demonstrates the persistence and determination of our detectives in keeping Citrus County safe," Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said.

Dillon is being charged with robbery, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting with violence.