Man wanted for kidnapping, sexually battering Doordash driver in Tampa arrested

38-year-old Joseph Killins also faces additional charges for another robbery that happened the following morning.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 38-year-old man was arrested in connection to the kidnapping and sexual battery of a Doordash driver in Tampa, in addition to another robbery that happened the following day.

Joseph Killins is accused of approaching a woman in her early 20s who was making a Doordash delivery around 11 p.m. on April 18 at the Residence Inn located at 4312 W. Boy Scout Blvd with a gun.

Police say Killins forced her back into her car at gunpoint. At the same, the woman had AirPods in her ears with her girlfriend on the line. Police say the girlfriend quickly realized what was happening and called the police.

Killins is accused of forcing the woman to drive to Belara Lakes Apartments, where he sexually battered her, police said. The woman's family, who had been tracking her phone, arrived at the apartment complex and rescued her from the car.

Police say that's when Killins fired his gun multiple times, with one shot striking a family member of the victim's girlfriend, before fleeing.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Killins is also accused of a robbery that happened on April 19 inside the same apartment complex, Belara Lake. According to investigators, the Killins threw a woman to the ground before punching her and stealing her backpack.

He was next seen running toward Haven Waters Edge apartment complex right next door. The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, including lacerations and bruising on her face.

"This criminal is now off the streets thanks to the tireless efforts of every Tampa Police Department employee and the assistance provided by members of our community," said Interim Chief Lee Bercaw.

"My thoughts remain with the victims. I hope this arrest brings them a sense of comfort knowing that he will now face justice for the crimes he chose to commit."

Killins currently facing charges of armed kidnapping, robbery with a firearm, armed sexual battery, and aggravated battery with a weapon from events from April 18; along with another robbery charge from April 19.