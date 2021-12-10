Man arrested in connection to Dover homicide, sheriff's office says

The man faces a second-degree murder charge, the sheriff's office says.

DOVER, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested the person they say is connected to a homicide investigation in Dover.

According to the sheriff's office, on Friday, Richard Haywood, 48, was taken into custody after Plant City police received a call from someone who recognized his truck as the one law enforcement was searching for in a Walmart parking lot.

Investigators were searching for a two-door Dodge Ram connected to a homicide investigation out of Dover where they say a woman's body was found earlier this week.

Deputies say the dead woman was found around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday along McIntosh Road, less than a half-mile north of I-4. She appeared to have upper body trauma.

“Thanks to the bravery and quick-thinking of this alert citizen, this criminal was caught,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our thoughts and prayers are with this victim’s family and I hope that this arrest brings them some peace of mind as they grieve this tragic loss.”