Arrest made in shooting death of 31-year-old who walked up to man with machete in Bradenton

The 35-year-old, who has a prior felony conviction, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

BRADENTON, Fla. — An arrest was made in connection to a 31-year-old man found dead from two gunshot wounds Sunday morning in Bradenton, according to police.

In a news release, officers say 35-year-old Bruce Brooks was interviewed about the shooting off of 11th Avenue E. on the same day.

Brooks reportedly told police, with multiple witnesses at the scene also explaining, that shortly before 3:30 a.m., the 31-year-old man was involved in an argument outside his home. This soon escalated into the man yelling at his neighbors.

According to police, this is when the man grabbed a machete and walked over to a neighboring yard while approaching Brooks, who was sleeping in the home's carport.

"Brooks woke up, saw the [man[ coming with the machete, and shot the [man] with a handgun in self-defense," the release explains.

Brooks left the scene but later contacted the police department.

The name of the 31-year-old shot and killed isn't being released because of Marsy's Law.