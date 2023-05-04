x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Relative arrested in connection to Tampa murder, police say

An argument between the two led to gunfire.
Credit: Hillsborough County Jail
Dontavious Brown, 31, faces second-degree murder charge.

TAMPA, Florida — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation in Tampa, the police department announced Thursday.

Dontavious Brown, 31, is charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of his relative early Wenesday morning, police say. He was originally taken into custody on unrelated charges following the shooting.

Officers responded at around 3:30 a.m. to East 26th Avenue near North 33rd Street in reference to a person shot. Once they arrived, police officers found a man with a single gunshot wound to his upper body. 

Detectives learned that a fight went down between the two before the shooting. 

Brown also faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of cannabis. He remains in the Hillsborough County Jail without bond.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

What we know about the Atlanta medical center shooting and the woman killed

Before You Leave, Check This Out