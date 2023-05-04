Relative arrested in connection to Tampa murder, police say

An argument between the two led to gunfire.

TAMPA, Florida — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation in Tampa, the police department announced Thursday.

Dontavious Brown, 31, is charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of his relative early Wenesday morning, police say. He was originally taken into custody on unrelated charges following the shooting.

Officers responded at around 3:30 a.m. to East 26th Avenue near North 33rd Street in reference to a person shot. Once they arrived, police officers found a man with a single gunshot wound to his upper body.

Detectives learned that a fight went down between the two before the shooting.