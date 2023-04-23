2nd person arrested in connection to Tampa road rage attack

Peter McClarin, 22, was charged with multiple felonies relating to his involvement in the road rage incident at a home on Six Mile Creek Road.

TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities say they arrested a second person Sunday afternoon who was involved in a road rage attack in Tampa back on April 11.

After receiving an anonymous tip, the Florida Highway Patrol and deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Offices reportedly arrested Peter McClarin, 22, at 12:30 p.m. after a foot chase in a wooded area.

He was charged with multiple felonies relating to his involvement in the road rage incident at a home on Six Mile Creek Road.

"The Florida Highway Patrol extends their appreciation to the public, the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office and the Tampa Police Department for their assistance over the past two weeks to bring McClarin to justice," FHP stated in a news release.

Last week, Shaniah Cofield was taken into custody days after she was also seen on footage attacking another person's car after a minor crash, troopers report.

The video posted to FHP's Twitter shows an incident that started off as a minor crash just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 at U.S. 301 and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

But the situation soon escalated with the 31-year-old Brandon woman's 2019 Chevy sedan being attacked by the man and Cofield with a gun.

The agency explains the pair initially shot at the woman inside the car, as well.