Arrest warrant issued for Clearwater man accused of shooting another person

The 26-year-old man who was shot is still at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg in critical condition, according to police.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Clearwater man police say shot another person Thursday.

Clearwater police investigated a shooting which happened off Beckett Street. A 26-year-old man was airlifted to a trauma center with severe injuries, the officer explained.

After detectives were able to investigate, police say an arrest warrant was issued for 21-year-old Ja'Quian Kellam for attempted first-degree murder.

