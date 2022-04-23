Arrest warrant issued for Clearwater man accused of shooting another person

CLEARWATER, Fla. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Clearwater man police say shot another person Thursday.
Clearwater police investigated a shooting which happened off Beckett Street. A 26-year-old man was airlifted to a trauma center with severe injuries, the officer explained.
After detectives were able to investigate, police say an arrest warrant was issued for 21-year-old Ja'Quian Kellam for attempted first-degree murder.
The 26-year-old man is still at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg in critical condition, according to police.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kellam can call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.