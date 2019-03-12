BUFFALO, N.Y. — The investigation stretched from New York to Florida after police made a gruesome discovery near several known drug houses almost three months ago in Buffalo.

On Sep. 15, two people were found dead in a burned-out minivan, human remains were found in a fire pit behind a home – and a little boy was found all alone sleeping on a front porch half a mile away.

Now, the CBS station in Buffalo is reporting federal agents arrested people months ago on drug charges.

The Assistant U.S. Attorney said, “We believe they are all substantially involved, if not directly involved in the murders of three persons.”

Police say they were seen on surveillance video carrying seven or eight large bags from a red car to the fire pit after backing into the driveway.

Buffalo police said Nicole Merced-Plaud and Miguel Valentin-Colon drove from Florida to New York with their 3-year-old son, but they haven’t said why. The parents were found in the van.

The little boy is now living with other family members in Florida, as police work to identify the remains found in the fire pit.

According to investigators, the remains were not the only thing in the pit. WIVB reports officers found “boxer briefs also containing a red stain in the trash can, and these boxer briefs match boxer briefs that were found in a hotel room in a suitcase where that Chrysler Pacifica had been earlier that day.”

