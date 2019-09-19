BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a man.

Amado Alexander Zeppi, 20, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Mohammed Hamed.

Hamed, 23, was found shot to death Tuesday night inside the Green Galaxy Smoke and Vape Shop during a robbery, according to investigators.

Hamed was shot during a robbery.

Detectives have recovered two weapons in connection with the case and are still looking for two other people.

