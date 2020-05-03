TAMPA, Fla. — Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of West Gray Street at North Gomez Avenue after a deadly crash Wednesday evening.
The Tampa Police Department said a man died from his injuries. It earlier was described as a hit-and-run crash, but police say the driver came back to the scene.
Officers are interviewing the driver at this time.
