SARASOTA, Fla. — A spokesperson with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) along with the police chief of the Sarasota Police Department announced the arrest of more than 95 people for illegal narcotics and firearms Tuesday.

Chief Bernadette DiPino said the arrests happened during Operation SURGE, or Sarasota Unified Reduction Gun Enforcement. The undercover operation included officers buying guns and narcotics from people the police department thought were involved in dealing.

In total, police said 72 handguns, seven rifles, and three shotguns were confiscated during the operation. DiPino said law enforcement is still investigating where the guns came from.

“I can’t even gauge how many people are going to be safer with these weapons off the street," DiPino said.

DiPino added that a total of 109 people were involved in the illegal sales between Jan. 2019 and Sept. 2019 within the City of Sarasota. Investigators said 108 of the people had a combined 2,561 charges, which include violent crimes of aggravated battery and armed robbery with 687 felony convictions.

Six of the arrested people will be prosecuted at a federal level.

DiPino said the arrests are a good reminder to lock up and buy safes for your guns and to lock cars if you leave your gun inside.

Gerald McCreary with the ATF field office in Tampa said these types of initiatives are aimed at making the community safer by removing “bad guys” from the community. He added that in his three years of his experience even in the Eastern region, this is the highest number of people that they’ve arrested in any region for one operation.

Police say 95 of the 109 people have been arrested and say they continue to look for 11 people.

J Oliver Fort, 08/28/1973 Robert Hicks 08/19/1963 Bobby Hudson 04/15/1986 Reshond Keno 07/12/1991 Tammy Lilley 02/27/1990 Renardo McCray 01/27/1981 Susan Rice 06/28/1962 Barbara Schnurr 03/03/1978 Natron Sellers 12/04/1997 Jaron Sheppard 12/10/1991 DeMario Thomas 08/08/1992

“If you’re a criminal and you want to sell your drugs and your guns don’t come to the city of Sarasota.” Chief Dipino ended the press conference with.

Sarasota Police Department

Sarasota Police Department

Sarasota Police Department

RELATED: DEA to accept vaping products on National Drug Take Back Day

RELATED: Popular heartburn medication Zantac recalled over cancer concerns

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter