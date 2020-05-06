Do you know the man in this video? A $2,500 reward is now being offered for his identification

The man held up what appeared to be a burning shirt, throwing it through a broken window of a store on Fowler Avenue.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is offering a $2,500 reward for information on a man seen setting fire to a Champs Sports store during last weekend's protests.

The man held up what appeared to be a burning shirt, throwing it through a broken window of the store on Fowler Avenue.

Champs Sports largely burned to the ground, resulting in thousands of dollars worth of damage, the Tampa Police Department said.

Damage was also reported at many other businesses Saturday along Fowler Avenue, Busch Boulevard and elsewhere as peaceful protests during the afternoon turned violent and some people threw objects at law enforcement.

Tampa and several cities nationwide have been experiencing unrest since the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man in the video is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

