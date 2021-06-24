Uber driver who allegedly shot and killed passenger charged with murder

The driver also allegedly shot and injured a second passenger, resulting in an aggravated assault charge.

ATLANTA — An Uber driver who allegedly shot and killed his passenger after a dispute on Wednesday was arrested and charged with felony murder on Thursday, Atlanta Police said.

APD said the 36-year-old, who also allegedly shot a second passenger who'd been in the car, was arrested and booked into Fulton County Jail. The driver had stayed on scene of the shooting and had been described as cooperative on Wednesday.

He faces an additional aggravated assault for allegedly shooting the other victim. A third passenger who was not shot had also been in the car.

It began as a dispute of some kind inside the car and ended with the alleged shooting at a Chevron station at the corner of Piedmont Circle and Monroe Drive in northeast Atlanta.

Police have still not detailed what led to the argument.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the deceased passenger as 34-year-old Kevin Leonard Fulton. The other passenger shot was taken to Grady Hospital for treatment. The third passenger left the scene.

The incident was captured on the gas station's audio and video surveillance, according to detectives.