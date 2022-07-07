Atlanta rapper Gunna denied bond again in Fulton County

The superior court judge agreed with the previous ruling that Gunna poses a threat to property and the community and could intimidate witnesses.

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was denied a motion for bond on Thursday for charges in connection to Young Thug and the alleged Young Slime Life street gang.

Gunna was denied bail previously on May 23 by a Fulton County judge.

His attorney's argued that the evidence the state had was insufficient to keep Kitchens in jail until the 2023 trial date. The state prosecution provided the judge with more information about their particular case against Gunna.

The judge ultimately agreed with his previous ruling that Kitchens does pose a threat to the public and could intimidate a witness.

Review of Gunna's case

Gunna's charges are not as extensive as Young Thug's: He officially only faces one count of conspiracy to violate RICO - essentially, being a gang member. The sprawling 88-page indictment only mentions Gunna - legal name Sergio Kitchens - a few times, most of them using his social media posts or song lyrics as evidence of gang membership.

His more concrete allegations include Theft by receiving stolen property (a gun), possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of hydrocodone with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. These are alleged acts "of racketeering activity, and an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy" and qualify him for the felony offense of "participation in criminal street gang activity."

