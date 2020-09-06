Deputies searching for men accused of breaking into AT&T store in Tampa

Sheriff Chronister says the group "took advantage of the protests taking place" at the same time on May 31.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office detectives are looking for a group of men they say broke into an AT&T store and stole thousands of dollars worth of property.

It happened around 2:27 a.m. on May 31 when deputies say eight men kicked down the front door to the store located on North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.

Detectives say most of the men had their hands and faces covered. They believe some of the men were also involved in a break-in at the International Diamond Center, which is also on North Dale Mabry. The two burglaries happened only minutes apart and the two stores are about a half-mile away from each other.

"These suspects took advantage of the protests that were taking place around the county at the time," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "The break-ins caused an added level of hardship to businesses that were already suffering from the effects of the pandemic. We do not tolerate these criminal acts and will ensure these suspects face consequences for their unacceptable behavior."

If you have any information about the burglaries or these men, call the sheriff's office at (813) 247-8200.

