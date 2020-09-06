Deputies searching for men accused of breaking into AT&T store in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office detectives are looking for a group of men they say broke into an AT&T store and stole thousands of dollars worth of property.
It happened around 2:27 a.m. on May 31 when deputies say eight men kicked down the front door to the store located on North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.
Detectives say most of the men had their hands and faces covered. They believe some of the men were also involved in a break-in at the International Diamond Center, which is also on North Dale Mabry. The two burglaries happened only minutes apart and the two stores are about a half-mile away from each other.
"These suspects took advantage of the protests that were taking place around the county at the time," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "The break-ins caused an added level of hardship to businesses that were already suffering from the effects of the pandemic. We do not tolerate these criminal acts and will ensure these suspects face consequences for their unacceptable behavior."
If you have any information about the burglaries or these men, call the sheriff's office at (813) 247-8200.
RELATED: Photos could help police find those accused of breaking into Tampa stores during night of unrest
What other people are reading right now:
- Doctors question WHO announcement on asymptomatic COVID patients
- Coast Guard offloads $408 million in drugs at Port Everglades
- See the Moon, Saturn and Jupiter form a triangle tonight
- Florida police organization posts a job offer for fired, disciplined officers
- Florida sees five straight days of 1,000+ new coronavirus cases
- Florida congressman calls for military training reform after Bradenton soldier dies in South Korea
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter