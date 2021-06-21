Tarpon Springs police search for man accused of attempting to carjack a 67-year-old woman

Officers say the man eventually exited the car before taking off on a bicycle.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Detectives with the Tarpon Springs Police Department are asking for your help in solving an attempted carjacking case.

According to the police department, a 67-year-old woman was in the passenger seat of a car after dropping someone off around 6:07 a.m. at a US 19 Hampton Inn on June 18 when a man jumped in.

As the man entered the car, police say he told the woman "we got to get out of here." Fearing she was going to be kidnapped, the woman unbuckled her seatbelt and got out of the car, according to a press release.

Officers say the man then took off from the car on a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tarpon Springs Police Department's Detective Unit at 727-938-2849.