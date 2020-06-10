Florida sheriff: Man arrested for attempted murder days after being released from prison

He just spent four years in prison.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Just five days after he was released from prison, a Crystal River man is back in jail on an attempted murder charge.

Deputies with the Citrus County Sheriff's Office say 32-year-old Demare Barnes was charged after a shooting outside a Circle K in Crystal River early Sunday morning.

Deputies got a call of a "large physical disburbance" at the Circle K and found about 60-80 people outside. Just as they arrived, gunshots were heard. Multiple fights were happening as deputies tried to get control of the situation.

While the crowd was dispersing, deputies found multiple gunshot holes near the front part of a truck. The owner of the truck wasn't injured despite the bullet holes being close to where the driver was sitting.

Deputies say as they tried to get information about what led to the shooting, many witnesses were uncooperative. Shortly after, the sheriff's office says Detective Ramos with the county's major crime unit responded to the scene and began investigating.

Barnes was identified during the investigation, and the sheriff's office says a criminal history check shows Barnes has nine felony convictions ranging from battery to fleeing/eluding law enforcement. It was then Ramos learned Barnes had just been released from prison on Oct. 1. The detective then put out a warrant for his arrest.

Barnes was located and taken into custody without incident. He was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and for violating probation. He is being held at the Lecanto Jail without bond.

"Barnes is no stranger to violence; his extensive criminal history makes that evident," Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in a release. "Despite being sentenced in 2016 and serving four years in Union Correctional Institute, Barnes still posed a deadly threat to our community.

"I am so thankful the victim, in this case, was not harmed and CCSO professionals were able to rapidly capture this dangerous criminal for the safety of our citizens."

