Attorney General nearly doubles reward money for tips in murder cases

TAMPA, Fla — Attorney General Ashley Moody has taken one step further in the fight to stop violent crimes in the Tampa Bay area.

Those who report information on homicides anonymously could earn up to $9,500.

The attorney general made the announcement Wednesday during a press conference at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. She was joined by Sheriff Chad Chronister, representatives from Crime Stoppers, and local leaders.

Moody began by explaining that while Florida has had declining crime rates, the state has seen a rise in murders. This increase in monetary rewards is the next step in the initiative to stop these crimes, she said.

The attorney general explained that the new reward system will work in conjunction with the state-wide "**TIPS" tipline she introduced last year. Moody said the system is “going to revolutionize” the way crime is reported.

“This will go a long way in incentivizing Floridians that have information to step up and provide that to Crime Stoppers, who in turn will work with law enforcement to solve these crimes," Moody said.

Attorney General Moody hopes that in addition to the monetary incentive, people will come forward with information because they want to make the community stronger and safer.

“Violence in the community is like an infection. And it only grows and spreads when people that have information remain silent," Moody said.

Sheriff Chad Chronister and Florida Crime Stoppers president Frank Brunner thanked the attorney general for giving them the tools to strengthen the reporting system and keep the community safe.

Local representatives also reminded those living in the Tampa area to say something if they see something as the system only works if people are willing to help.

Attorney General Moody closed the press conference by saying “All of Florida’s counties can be safe and strong if we work together."

With our Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody this afternoon, announcing the increase of Crime Stoppers tips for homicide cases to $9,500.00. I applaud @AGAshleyMoody for spearheading this endeavor, which we hope will encourage more individuals with information to come forward. pic.twitter.com/0zybIYnCKg — Chad Chronister (@ChadChronister) February 24, 2021